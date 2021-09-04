Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 21:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Otero, western Crowley and eastern Pueblo Counties through 1045 PM MDT At 1003 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 23 miles south of Avondale to 17 miles south of Truckton. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Otero, western Crowley and eastern Pueblo Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH