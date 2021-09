Conservative Party co-chair Ben Elliot has been told by the government’s lobbying watchdog that he must uphold a “clear distinction” between his political role and his private business interests.The lobbying watchdog launched an investigation following claims he had helped arrange access to Tory minister for clients of his own concierge firm Quintessentially.Reports indicated Mr Elliot had used his business partner and his Quintessentially email address to conduct “political activities” on behalf of the Conservatives.The Office of the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists (ORCL) concluded that Quintessentially “had not been engaging in consultant lobbying activity” so did not need to register as...