William Craig Moore, Jr. (1965-2021)

William Craig Moore, Jr., a Toledo police officer of nearly 33 years known for his calm and gentle character, died Aug. 27 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 55.

He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and multiple myeloma in November, said his wife, Andrea Moore.

Mr. Moore, who went by his middle name, was born Sept. 10, 1965 in Toledo to William, Sr. and Irene Moore. He grew up in central Toledo, the same area he patrolled for many years after joining the Toledo Police Department in September, 1988.

“He knew the people very well,” Mrs. Moore said. “It was something he liked and they respected him. He talked to them just like they were his friends, his neighbors.”

Pastor Perry Waddell, his best friend and former fellow officer, said Mr. Moore was always steady, slow to anger, and ready to give advice and counsel to those in need of it.

“I gave him the name ‘Big Baby’ because he was a large man, but he was a gentle giant,” the pastor said. “He was such a humble, meek man.... He knew when to turn it on, when we needed to be physical, when we needed to let up, and he’d go right back to being who he was.”

Mr. Moore’s unending patience was his gift, Pastor Waddell said. His demeanor influenced others around him.

“I’d get a little agitated, a little worked up, and he’d place his big hand on my shoulder and say, ‘Hey man, you good? I got you,’” the pastor said. Younger officers “absolutely looked up to him. Craig would model what the job was about. He would mentor them by not just conversation, but by his conduct.”

He originally enrolled at the University of Toledo to study engineering, and worked as a manager at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. That was where he met Pastor Waddell, who worked as an off-duty security officer there. As the men get to know each other, Mr. Moore decided to apply to the police department.

“He had an interest in the young people,” Mrs. Moore said. “He loved working with young people, and them seeing him in the community had an impact.”

Mr. Moore and Pastor Waddell bonded most closely when they served as school resource officers, then both became detectives. The pastor said Mr. Moore’s reputation in the community led to many people over the years specifically asking to talk only to him, even to be arrested by him.

“He did what he needed to do, but even then, he treated them with respect,” Pastor Waddell said. “Even criminals respected him, even after he arrested them.”

He always looked beyond a person’s actions and the immediate circumstances, searching for the reasons someone was in trouble and seeking to help address those reasons.

“When we see an action, we have to look past the act and see there’s a problem,” Pastor Waddell said of Mr. Moore’s approach to the job. “This person needs help beyond what we see. If we can get to the root of the problem, we can change the action or the character of this person.”

Mrs. Moore, who was a 911 call-taker for 19 years, said their relationship was built on their faith, which kept them grounded during difficult times.

“He was a complete people person who loved God and was always anxious to share the word of God with people,” she said. “And he was a comedian. He just had a way of making you smile, no matter what, especially if you were down.”

It was one reason he earned the nickname “Chumly” at St. Francis De Sales High School, from which he graduated in 1983.

“He was everybody’s chum, everybody’s buddy,” she said. “He never met strangers.”

Pastor Waddell said Mr. Moore’s character never changed. He was the same person everywhere he went, no matter who he encountered or what he was doing.

“It wasn’t a show, wasn’t an act,” the pastor said. “The uniform didn’t change the man. The uniform only gave him more opportunities to do what his focus was, to help people.”

Mr. Moore served as a deacon, Sunday school superintendent, and choir member at Inspirational Baptist Church, then deacon, trustee, Sunday school teacher, and finance committee liaison at Mount Zion Church of Christ Holiness, where Pastor Waddell preaches.

Travel, often with friends, across the United States served as regular getaways for the Moores. Mr. Moore also enjoyed golf and would often find a course to visit while traveling.

He is survived by his wife, whom he married April 16, 1988; sons, Trevor and Joshua Moore, and mother, Irene Moore.

The family will receive guests from 10 to 11:20 a.m. Saturday at the Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Waddell officiating.

A live stream of the service will be available online at view.oneroomstreaming.com .