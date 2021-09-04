CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Saturday Essay: Don't censor educational inquiry

By By Renee Heberle
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypupP_0bmLcyTj00

Moral panics are defined as moments when a threat that is not real comes to be felt as real by a significant part of the population. Because the threat is felt, not actual, moral panics are hard to respond to in the moment. In the age of the internet, they feed on a steady diet of decontextualized comments and clipped videos distributed on social media that are then used as “evidence” of a lurking danger.

The Red Scare of the 1950’s is a good example of a moral panic. Most people now acknowledge that the House Committee on Un-American Activities did far more harm than good. It did not find communists infiltrating the military or Hollywood. It did ruin otherwise productive careers and set the country deeply on edge.

Another example: In the 1980’s owners of daycare centers were accused of inflicting satanic abuse on children. Innocent directors and teachers lost their jobs and even went to prison in a modern-day replay of the Salem witch trials.

Since March, a powerful and well financed effort has whipped up hysteria about how students from kindergarten through college are being taught about the racial history and present in the United States. This began when a guy named Christopher Rufo, driven by desperation about his declining career as an influencer on the right, named everything from the 1619 Project published in the New York Times to implicit bias training, to diversity projects as “critical race theory.” Picking up on Rufo’s genius in reducing two centuries of scholarship into a scary phrase, the Koch brothers, the American Legislative Exchange Council, and Republican state legislators wrote legislation to further state surveillance in classrooms and to censor education about race and racial history. The rationale is that teaching about “whiteness” makes white children feel bad and that teaching about “divisive concepts” encourages children to hate themselves and others. This particular moral panic (not against communists in the state department or satanists in daycare centers, but against scholarship and literature about racial history) has resulted in deeply uninformed bursts of outrage in rooms where local school board meetings and state legislatures meet.

The reality is, the only thing we have to “fear” from critical race theory (a line of legal scholarship about the role of law in mitigating racial injustice) and the 1619 Project is being challenged to question assumptions about racial progress in the United States. Trying to legislate these ideas out of existence is like being afraid one’s own shadow and trying to legislate against the sun; the shadow of slavery and racism is will not be legislated away by silencing scholars and teachers. Being afraid of alternative, controversial versions of our history will not save us. Shining light on them and deepening our awareness of ongoing racial injustice might.

In Ohio there are two bills being discussed related to censoring scholarship and teaching about race and racial history. They are HB 322 and HB 327. Prior to breaking for the summer, testimony was held by proponents and interested parties. Opponent testimony has yet to be heard. If Ohio follows in the footsteps of Texas and Oklahoma and other Republican dominated legislatures in allowing for the passage of these bills, pre-emptive censorship will obstruct and diminish educational opportunities and the free exploration of ideas. Teachers in college classrooms will hesitate before teaching Toni Morrison, James Baldwin, Michelle Alexander, Nicole Hannah Brown, Derrick Bell, Ian Haney Lopez, Naomi Murakawa, and thousands of other scholars and writers who have helped us over the last two centuries to understand ourselves as Americans.

Please raise your voice against these bills. Educate yourself about the actual work happening in school buildings, universities, and colleges. Think about where you stand on censorship. Protecting the principles of academic freedom, especially in this case against legislative overreach, is key to educating our youth to be courageous and creative thinkers and citizens. All kinds of untruths gain traction in democratic societies and create moral panics (“there are communists running the State Department” and “Satanists prey on children in daycare centers”). But the effects of moral panics can be mitigated. Let’s mitigate the effects of this one.

The author is a political science professor at the University of Toledo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
686
Followers
932
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Education
State
Texas State
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Toledo, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Morrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#College Classrooms#Slavery#The House Committee#Un American Activities#The New York Times#Republican#Satanists#The 1619 Project#Hb#Americans#The State Department#The University Of Toledo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Letter to the editor: Toledo census numbers not surprising

The city of Toledo administration seems befuddled by the recently completed federal census of the population of Toledo. The last three counts have all indicated that the population of the city of Toledo has been declining. Other indicators are North Town Mall — gone; Southwick mall — gone; Woodville mall— gone; and the many vacancies in strip malls.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Toledo ceremony remembers 9/11

There was an almost jovial atmosphere as a small crowd gathered during the brisk early morning hours Saturday as Toledo police, firefighters, and honor-guard members in ceremonial uniforms prepared to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. But as the minutes ticked...
Maumee, OHPosted by
The Blade

Here's to the unsung heroes down the street from us

She was there that day, witnessing the fireballs, the screaming, the wailing, the crying, the suffocating blanket of smoke, and — oh, God — the heartbreaking sight of people jumping to their deaths after being trapped on the upper floors of New York’s World Trade Center.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

20 years later: How do we teach 9/11?

As American Airlines Flight 11 veered south, off-course, toward the Hudson River, mere miles away from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., Benjamin Greene began teaching his course on the American colonial period before the Revolutionary War.
PoliticsPosted by
The Blade

Burris: 12 delusions

In recent days friends who belong to the political right have told me the country may not survive Joe Biden. And friends on the left like to remind me that they were right — Donald Trump was an existential threat. They say that if Mr. Trump makes a comeback, or Trumpers gain a majority in the Congress or retake the White House, it’s all over for our country.
PoliticsPosted by
The Blade

Editorial: Sept. 11, 2001: When the world changed

Twenty years ago today, Sept. 11, 2001, the world changed. It is easy, sometimes, to forget that, with all the distractions and false idols before us all each day. But for many of us, alive and aware that day, and by the end of that day grieving mightily for friends lost and our beloved country attacked, it is a day we can never forget.
EconomyPosted by
The Blade

Editorial: Settling with the Sacklers

There was never a chance that the bankruptcy court settlement for Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma could ever be enough to make up for the damages wrought by the opioid crisis fueled by irresponsible marketing and use of that addictive painkiller.

Comments / 0

Community Policy