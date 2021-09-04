Saturday Essay: Don't censor educational inquiry

Moral panics are defined as moments when a threat that is not real comes to be felt as real by a significant part of the population. Because the threat is felt, not actual, moral panics are hard to respond to in the moment. In the age of the internet, they feed on a steady diet of decontextualized comments and clipped videos distributed on social media that are then used as “evidence” of a lurking danger.

The Red Scare of the 1950’s is a good example of a moral panic. Most people now acknowledge that the House Committee on Un-American Activities did far more harm than good. It did not find communists infiltrating the military or Hollywood. It did ruin otherwise productive careers and set the country deeply on edge.

Another example: In the 1980’s owners of daycare centers were accused of inflicting satanic abuse on children. Innocent directors and teachers lost their jobs and even went to prison in a modern-day replay of the Salem witch trials.

Since March, a powerful and well financed effort has whipped up hysteria about how students from kindergarten through college are being taught about the racial history and present in the United States. This began when a guy named Christopher Rufo, driven by desperation about his declining career as an influencer on the right, named everything from the 1619 Project published in the New York Times to implicit bias training, to diversity projects as “critical race theory.” Picking up on Rufo’s genius in reducing two centuries of scholarship into a scary phrase, the Koch brothers, the American Legislative Exchange Council, and Republican state legislators wrote legislation to further state surveillance in classrooms and to censor education about race and racial history. The rationale is that teaching about “whiteness” makes white children feel bad and that teaching about “divisive concepts” encourages children to hate themselves and others. This particular moral panic (not against communists in the state department or satanists in daycare centers, but against scholarship and literature about racial history) has resulted in deeply uninformed bursts of outrage in rooms where local school board meetings and state legislatures meet.

The reality is, the only thing we have to “fear” from critical race theory (a line of legal scholarship about the role of law in mitigating racial injustice) and the 1619 Project is being challenged to question assumptions about racial progress in the United States. Trying to legislate these ideas out of existence is like being afraid one’s own shadow and trying to legislate against the sun; the shadow of slavery and racism is will not be legislated away by silencing scholars and teachers. Being afraid of alternative, controversial versions of our history will not save us. Shining light on them and deepening our awareness of ongoing racial injustice might.

In Ohio there are two bills being discussed related to censoring scholarship and teaching about race and racial history. They are HB 322 and HB 327. Prior to breaking for the summer, testimony was held by proponents and interested parties. Opponent testimony has yet to be heard. If Ohio follows in the footsteps of Texas and Oklahoma and other Republican dominated legislatures in allowing for the passage of these bills, pre-emptive censorship will obstruct and diminish educational opportunities and the free exploration of ideas. Teachers in college classrooms will hesitate before teaching Toni Morrison, James Baldwin, Michelle Alexander, Nicole Hannah Brown, Derrick Bell, Ian Haney Lopez, Naomi Murakawa, and thousands of other scholars and writers who have helped us over the last two centuries to understand ourselves as Americans.

Please raise your voice against these bills. Educate yourself about the actual work happening in school buildings, universities, and colleges. Think about where you stand on censorship. Protecting the principles of academic freedom, especially in this case against legislative overreach, is key to educating our youth to be courageous and creative thinkers and citizens. All kinds of untruths gain traction in democratic societies and create moral panics (“there are communists running the State Department” and “Satanists prey on children in daycare centers”). But the effects of moral panics can be mitigated. Let’s mitigate the effects of this one.

The author is a political science professor at the University of Toledo.