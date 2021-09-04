CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To the editor: Where your freedom ends and another's begins

 8 days ago

Freedom is one of the most quintessentially American ideals. Individual freedoms are among the most foundational and treasured aspects of what it means to be an American. But this emphasis on individuality and one’s God-given right to do as one pleases is not always constructive.

American individualism can be detrimental in times of need as people prioritize their personal freedom and convenience over the collective good of society. This value of self over others can have dire consequences, most easily demonstrated by the devastating blowback of the recent nationwide pushback against mask and vaccination mandates amid the global pandemic.

Individual freedoms are not the carte blanche some Americans seem to believe them to be. Especially when such expressions of one’s rights are directly at the expense of the rights and well being of other Americans. The Constitution also provides equal protection for the rights of all Americans to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness under the 14th Amendment. The unnecessary continuation of the coronavirus outbreaks across the U.S. has likely been caused, at least in part, by the thousands of Americans proudly and publicly touting their defiance of general safety guidelines as courageous acts of patriotism by exercising their ‘rights’. Acts that come at the cost of more than 635,000 other Americans’ right to life.

Individual freedoms are integral to our society. But these freedoms and rights don’t give us the power to exercise them in ways that infringe on the rights of others. Throwing a tantrum about general safety measures during a global pandemic is not “exercising your First Amendment rights to protest and free speech.” It’s just selfishly prioritizing your own convenience over the health of millions of other Americans. So, grow up, wear a mask, and get vaccinated because together is the only way we’ll get through this.

MACKENZIE WENIG

Bowling Green

Cartoons cut both ways

The Toledo Blade cartoons allows for both sides of the political spectrum.

Recently a Blade Reader said an Aug. 22 Steve Kelley cartoon mocks President Joe Biden and makes him look like a buffoon and found that to be deeply offensive.

Of course the letter writer did not mention The Blade publishes Doonesbury, which is drawn by Gary Trudeau, who constantly attacks the Republican side. Trudeau often would put blood on the hands of Trump. However, Trudeau has not addressed the blood on Biden's hands after a horrible decision pulling troops first out of Afghanistan.

Besides, Biden does a great job on his own portraying himself as a buffoon.

ROBERT HENDRIX

West Toledo

Bad families, bad kids

Toledo continues to look for a way to end gun violence, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says gangs are the main problem. I say that it is the home that is the main problem.

Gangs are fed by kids from broken homes where they have no basis in a loving relationship. Where there is no father to give direction and guidance and show encouragement kids will look elsewhere for identity. Gangs are readily available for this and gangs are prone to gun violence.

All this is fed by violence promoted and extolled by the media. Organizations and movements that deal with violence face an uphill battle against a lack of supportive home life all too prevalent in today’s society.

JOHN LAUDICK

West Toledo

