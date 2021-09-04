Letter: Duty to Inform

My beloved father-in-law suffered as he lay dying in the emergency room of Saddleback hospital. He had had a massive stroke and there was nothing that could be done for him but keep him comfortable as his organs shut down. Except they couldn’t. They couldn’t give him the morphine drip he needed because the E.R. doesn’t have the necessary equipment. They couldn’t find a Comfort Care bed because the hospital was inundated with COVID-19 patients.