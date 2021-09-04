Hearst Estate, Featured in "The Godfather," Finds Buyer After $148M Discount

Some things are better left (un)seen. In an era where we spend a lot of time at home, it’s reasonable to assume the monotony of simply moving from the living room to the kitchen and back again might get old pretty quickly, forcing us reluctant homebodies to turn our attention to, well, our neighbors. Whether it’s looking through binoculars, a telescope or even the Instagram grid, we don’t just want access to the sights of other people, but their lives. And Hollywood knows that.