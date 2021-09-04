Hearst Estate, Featured in "The Godfather," Finds Buyer After $148M Discount
California abounds with mansions and estates featuring opulent design and rich histories. There’s only one, however, that’s also been immortalized on film when a guy woke up next to a severed horse’s head. That would be the Hearst Estate, also known as the Beverly House, where that indelible scene in The Godfather was shot. And after a long and arduous process, the estate has found a new buyer.www.seattlepi.com
