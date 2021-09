This year’s US Open was not supposed to be a particularly magical one. The bulk of the storylines leading into the tournament centered on a long list of venerated player withdrawals. Unbeatable Novak Djokovic was still on track to make history for the men’s side with a record 21st Grand Slam, but even that possibility felt dimmed by its context — which is that with his next victory, so goes too the era of Roger Federer, newly 40, and Rafael Nadal, who both withdrew from the tournament.