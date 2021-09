It looked like the pandemic was headed out of town. I heard a collective sigh and a hearty “Thank you, Lord.” Then the most recent wave started. We are going through something we have never gone through before. Pandemics come every 100 years or so. I’m not sure we learned much from the last pandemic because it's hard to remember lessons learned yesterday, much less 100 years ago. Not only that, but our world changes dramatically in 100 years.