'Coming second every year is really annoying!': Caroline Weir ready to Manchester City No 1 in this Women's Super League season after being a runner-up three times in a row
Caroline Weir has won the League Cup, the FA Cup twice, scored 25 goals and played nine short of 100 games for Manchester City. In December last year, she became the club’s first player, male or female, to be nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award. There’s one stat she wants rid of, however. Since the midfielder joined City in 2018, the club have finished second in every Women’s Super League season.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0