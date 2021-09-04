CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NitroPhone 1: The 'safest Android smartphone in the world' is a Google Pixel 4a with a third-party ROM installed

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNitrokey may be known for selling encrypted USB sticks and the like, but the company has turned its hands to smartphones. According to the company's promotional material, it believes that the NitroPhone 1 combines security, privacy and a simple user experience with modern hardware. While that may be true, the NitroPhone 1 is less exciting than at first glance.

