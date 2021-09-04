CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Missing ancient artifacts from Iraq seized in Norway

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark — Nearly 100 missing tablets and other archaeological objects from ancient Mesopotamia have been found in Norway and seized, police said Friday. Authorities said they would now be examined to determine their authenticity and establish their provenance if possible. The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of...

wmleader.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copenhagen#Artifacts#Ministry Of Culture#Iraqi#Mesopotamian#Norwegian Police Handout#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
Iraq
Related
MilitaryWashington Examiner

World War II soldier's remains found in Germany are identified

The remains of an unknown World War II soldier buried more than 70 years ago in Belgium have been identified. Army Sgt. Bernard J. Sweeney, Jr., 22, was reported missing in action on Dec. 16, 1944, and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Thursday that his remains had been accounted for after all of these years.
LifestyleTelegraph

The secret part of Norway that everyone misses in the rush to the fjords

It’s typically linked to an individual’s bank balance and the assets they own, but having spent several months in a crowded, concrete lockdown, I’d argue the true meaning of wealth is space. It would make Sami horseman Leif Karsten a billionaire. Riding solo across mountaintops guarded by legions of birch trees bristling to attention, he commands the world’s riches at his feet. Like the five million inhabitants of Norway, he has plenty of room to roam.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
Public SafetyNewsweek

The FBI's Bin Laden Unit Had an 'Oh, S--t' Moment, 3 Weeks Before 9/11

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. August 21: In doing research to determine who were the planners and supporters behind the attack on the USS Cole in October 2000, Margaret Gillespie, an FBI analyst detailed to the CIA Counterterrorist Center (CTC), read a 15-month-old cable from the Bangkok station reporting that Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi had traveled from Thailand to the United States on January 15, 2000. The two were connected to Walid Mohammed bin Attash ("Khallad"), then considered to be a planner of the Yemen attack. Coincidentally, the CIA had tracked al-Mihdhar from the UAE to Malaysia, and then from Malaysia to Thailand while he was traveling with bin Attash, and the Agency requested that Thai intelligence ascertain where the two went. Thai intelligence reported back to the CIA on March 5th, but no one at the CTC took any notice of the report, the January operation long forgotten.
ScienceObserver

Nazi Artifacts Were Just Found Stashed in an Unassuming House in Hagen, Germany

Nazi artifacts, which have recently been popping up more frequently on the auction circuit and in instances of high-stakes museum theft, are also continuously coming to light for the first time: Sebastian Yurtseven, a teacher in Germany, was recently helping to clean his aunt’s house in Hagen, Germany when he happened upon a stash of Nazi artifacts hidden behind the wall. The items that Yurtseven discovered include a portrait of Adolf Hitler, medallions and badges decorated with eagles and swastikas, gas masks, documents and a revolver. In the aftermath of the discovery, researchers have come to understand an extraordinary fact about Yurtseven’s aunt’s house.
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Middle EastDesign Taxi

Stolen Ancient Coins Found Among Illegal Loot In House In Israel

It has been recently announced by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) that loots of ancient coins have been uncovered hidden in a house in Bnei Brak, Israel, during an operation by the IAA’s Robbery Prevention Unit. Some of the coins found were from the Byzantine and the Islamic periods, alongside...
Middle EastSmithonian

Israeli Investigators Seize Ancient Coins Looted From Archaeological Sites

Authorities in Israel have recovered hundreds of looted coins stashed at a house in Bnei Brak, just east of Tel Aviv. As Rossella Tercatin reports for the Jerusalem Post, the Israel Antiquities Authority’s (IAA) Robbery Prevention Unit discovered the objects while investigating an individual suspected of antiquities trafficking. Artifacts found in the central Israeli home included gold coins from the Byzantine and Islamic eras, dozens of 2,000-year-old Hasmonean coins, and hundreds of bronze coins from the Roman period.
EuropeSmithonian

Mass Graves in Ukraine Hold Thousands of Victims of Stalin’s Great Purge

Researchers in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa have unearthed at least 29 mass graves believed to contain victims of Joseph Stalin’s Great Purge, which found the Soviet dictator’s regime brutally quashing all political dissent, reports Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). As BBC News notes, exploratory work carried out ahead...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

PARIS (Reuters) - The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. “They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

9/11 remembrance: Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden warns about America’s greatest threat now

As America reaches 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing Usama bin Laden warned of the greatest threat now facing the U.S. Robert O’Neill, former member of the elite SEAL Team Six, said in an interview with Fox News that despite growing concerns around a resurgence of radical Islamic terrorism, the U.S. has bigger vulnerabilities closer to home.
Scienceallthatsinteresting.com

Marine Archaeologists Just Found Four 2,200-Year-Old Roman Battering Rams Used During The Punic Wars

The ancient Roman battering rams held inscriptions from judges who signed off on their construction and held three enormous blades on each side to tear through enemy ships. The First Punic War, fought between Ancient Rome and Carthage for supremacy over the western Mediterranean, began in 264 B.C. It was the most prolonged naval conflict in antiquity. For 23 years on the seas from Sicily to North Africa, warships clashed with their battering rams — four of which have just been found.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

U.S. report: North Korea tortures, executes religious believers

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- North Korea enforces "the absolute denial of religious belief" through methods including torture and execution, a new report from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said. The North Korean government poses "an acute challenge to its citizens' enjoyment of their right to freedom of thought,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Withdrawing U.S. troops from Iraq could be catastrophic

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Following the disastrous U.S. capitulation and withdrawal from Afghanistan, handing victory to the brutal Taliban, there are growing fears that President Joe Biden may also withdraw the American military totally from Iraq. The lightning advance of the Taliban across Afghanistan caught the United States and the world by surprise. They control every part of the country, including the remote region of Panjshir province in the Hindu Kush mountains north of the Afghan capital Kabul, which finally fell on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy