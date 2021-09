McFarlane Toys is back with another figure for their Walmart Exclusive Gold Label figure line with DC Multiverse. Azrael from the DC Comics story Curse of the White Knight is back as he dons his new Batman batsuit once again. This time he is getting a shiny upgrade with this Gold Label figure with a complete silver release. The DC Comics figure will feature all of the same details and accessories as the previous release but with a new silver deco. These Gold Label exclusives are nothing crazy, but they do add some more flavor to DC fan's collection, so if you missed the previous release this is a nice second figure to add to your setup. Priced at $19.99, the DC Multiverse 7″ Azrael Batman Silver Armor Gold Label is set to release in October. Pre-orders are live and can be found here, and be on the lookout for more Gold Label figures on the way.