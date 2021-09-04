CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Officials Promise to Enforce COVID Restrictions Going into Holiday Weekend

By Tiffany DeMasters
bigislandnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Labor Day weekend begins, state and county officials have pledged to enforce emergency rules related to COVID-19 in an effort to stem the spread of the virus. During a press conference Friday, Sept. 3, Gov. David Ige was joined by all county mayors and law enforcement leaders who pleaded with Hawaiʻi residents to abide by health care restrictions for the sake of not just the community but the welfare of Hawaiʻi’s overcrowded hospitals.

bigislandnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Healthcare Workers#Labor Day Weekend#Hawai I#Non Covid#Hpd#Big Island#Honolulu Civil Beat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthbigislandnow.com

50 New COVID-19 Infections Reported on Big Island

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 499 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 68,764. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. A total of 50 new infections were identified on the Big Island Tuesday. The state’s two-week average is now 706 new cases daily, with a test positivity...
Pāhoa, HIbigislandnow.com

Residents Rally in Pāhoa Against COVID-19 Vaccine, Testing Mandates

For the third Saturday in a row, dozens of Hawaiʻi Island residents have gathered in the Pāhoa roundabout to protest against vaccination and testing mandates. Clarity Logan, a Pāhoa resident, organized the weekly rally in response to Gov. David Ige’s vaccination requirements for state and county employees. Logan said the demonstration isn’t political.
Seattle, WAhometowndebate.com

Inslee requiring vaccination

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation mandating that most state executive branch employees and on-site contractors and volunteers, along with public and private health care and long-term care workers, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18. Inslee announced the proclamation at a press conference in Seattle Monday...
Public Healthpncguam.com

Governor mulls bringing back restrictions, especially on the unvaccinated

With the surge in COVID-19 cases on island, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is considering various options, including possibly bringing back some restrictions, especially on those who are still unvaccinated. The governor said they are watching the numbers and monitoring the situation closely to make sure that the COVID surge doesn’t...
Honolulu, HIhawaiipublicradio.org

Hawai‘i Officials Say They'll Enforce Holiday Gathering Rules

HONOLULU — Hawai‘i will be strictly enforcing gathering rules over the Labor Day holiday weekend as the state goes through a record surge of coronavirus cases, officials said. State law enforcement officials said Wednesday that anyone planning to gather for parties should reconsider, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. "To those individuals...
IndustryMaui News

Some push local businesses to follow Merriman’s move to mandate vaccines

Days after chef-owner Peter Merriman announced the move to mandate vaccinations for Merriman’s Hawaii staff, including about 90 at his Kapalua location, speakers at a Chamber of Commerce Hawaii event praised his decision and encouraged other private employers to do the same. “I want to commend Peter Merriman’s company for...
Oregon Statekptv.com

Health officials urge Oregonians to limit gatherings, travel this holiday weekend

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown and state health officials are urging Oregonians to be safe this Labor Day weekend as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high. Many people are planning to travel and get out to enjoy the holiday weekend. Health experts in Multnomah County are advising people to limit the size of their gatherings and travel. It's advice many aren't heeding to, especially those who are vaccinated.
Public Healthcbslocal.com

COVID-19 Numbers Continue To Rise After Labor Day Holiday Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Summer is coming to an end and with it, hopes of getting covid under control. While covid cases continue to climb many Labor Day travelers are returning home from their final trip of the summer. Despite warnings from the CDC urging unvaccinated people not to travel ahead...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 788,917 over the holiday weekend

Due to the amount of vaccinations across our region, we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 hotline. As of Tuesday, September 7, Virginia has had 788,917 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Virginia Department of Health...

Comments / 0

Community Policy