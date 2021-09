Fresno State gets hit with a false start and then comes up two yards short on a fourth down completion to turn the ball over on downs with just over two minutes to play. That should just about do it, and the Ducks will be lucky to survive with a victory. They led 14-0 early, but Fresno State looked like the better team for much of this game. An effort like that is going to get Oregon run out of The Horseshoe against Ohio State next week.