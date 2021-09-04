Combate Global 18 Results
After a few weeks away, Combate Global returns tonight with a bang, as Combate Global 18 comes to fight fans live from the Univision Studios in Miami, Florida. Headlining the card is a bantamweight showdown, as former Bellator contender Ricky Bandejas returns for the second time in less than a month to face top Spanish prospect Kevin Cordero. Following his release from Bellator, Bandejas made his Combate Global debut last month at Combate Global 16, picking up a dominant decision victory over Terry Bartholomew. He will look to make it two wins in a row as he faces 21 year old Cordero, a one-time Cage Warriors veteran riding a five-fight win streak, all of which have come by finish.www.chatsports.com
