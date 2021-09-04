CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Jonathan Martinez pulled from UFC Vegas 36 after bad weight cut

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was just one fighter who failed to make weight for UFC Vegas 36, and now he’s off the card. Bantamweight Jonathan Martinez came in two pounds overweight for Saturday’s matchup with Marcelo Rojo. The fight was scheduled to proceed as normal but with Martinez fined a portion of his purse, but ESPN Deportes’ Carlos Contreras Legaspi reported that Martinez experienced negative complications after his cut and is out of the fight.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davey Grant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Espn Deportes#Mma Fighting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield ‘Delusional Rant’ After Loss Leaks

‘The Real Deal’ Evander Holyfield suffered an embarrassing loss Saturday as he was knocked out by Vitor Belfort in the very first round. After the fight concluded, Fight Hub TV caught up with the boxing Hall of Famer who stated that his disapproval of what he deemed a ‘premature stoppage’. Evander Holyfield ‘exposed’ his fight against Belfort.
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield full fight video highlights

Watch Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield full fight video highlights from their clash above, courtesy of FITE TV and other outlets. Belfort vs. Holyfield took place Sept. 11 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Vitor Belfort (2-0) and Evander Holyfield (44-11-2, 1 no-contest) collided in the co-main event. The fight aired live on pay-per-view.
Combat SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Depressing Evander Holyfield Fight

Believe it or not Evander Holyfield, yes that Evander Holyfield, fought in a professional match on Saturday night. Sadly, it turned out how you probably expected. Holyfield, 58, took on Vitor Belfort on Saturday night. It didn’t go well for Holyfield, who hadn’t fought in 10 years. Belfort made it...
UFCMMAmania.com

LIVE! Watch ‘Holyfield vs. Belfort’ free ‘Prelims’ video stream

One of the most interesting boxing matches of the year will go down this evening (Sat., Sept. 11, 2021) live on FITE TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., with Evander Holyfield filling in for Oscar De La Hoya in a main event clash with former UFC champion Vitor Belfort. A matchup between former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz will serve as the cruiserweight co-headliner.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield vs. Belfort PPV Suffers Sad Cancelation

Jim Lampley recently opted out of calling the boxing bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. Lampley had called many Holyfield fights. He knows the 58-year old has no business being in the ring. Evander Holyfield is eyeing to put up a dominating performance. The Hall of Famer has been...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Cris Cyborg ‘Warning’ To Tito Ortiz Leaks In Video

Cris Cyborg warned Tito Ortiz about his Anderson Silva fight, saying weight cutting could go ‘bad’ for him, as seen below. Let’s be real here, Cris Cyborg is afraid of nobody. No matter who you are, Cris just isn’t afraid to take a stand. Cris Cyborg recently took a huge stand as Cris now joins many others who are saying that UFC fighters deserve much more than what they are getting paid….Georges St-Pierre Drops UFC Drug Bombshell.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Anderson Silva Wife Beach Swimsuit Photos Leak

Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva is living high after his most recent victory against ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Tito Ortiz. Recently on Instagram, Silva’s wife, Dayane Sillva took to social media via Instagram to showcase these smoky, sultry and seductively beach photos. You can view them below. Anderson Silva recently accused his opponent of drug use.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Extreme Rules Loses Main Event, Match Taking Place On TV Instead

Switch it up. We are just over two weeks away from WWE Extreme Rules and the card is mostly set. The biggest matches are already set up and now it would seem that the most important thing left is to add something that is actually extreme. That was the case earlier this week though, as one of the biggest matches has been switched from one show to another.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Modestas Bukauskas says he broke his leg following brutal oblique kick from Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 36

UFC light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas says he broke his leg following a brutal oblique kick from Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 36. Rountree’s back was up against the wall heading into this fight after losing his last two outings, and he made good on that with one of the best performances of his UFC career. For the first round of the fight, Rountree was constantly beating Bukauskas to the punch the whole time, and then in the second round, he began lighting up his opponent with low kicks. At the 2:30 mark of the second round, Rountree landed an absolutely brutal oblique kick that knocked Bukauskas to the floor and forced referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.
NFLNew York Post

Simone Biles’ boyfriend Jonathan Owens cut by Texans

Simone Biles’ boyfriend Jonathan Owens has been cut from the Texans. The 26-year-old safety was part of the last round of NFL cuts on Tuesday as teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players. He was one of 24 cuts made by Houston before the 4 pm deadline. Owens could still...

Comments / 0

Community Policy