A disclaimed should probably be added whenever discussing Auburn’s lopsided season-opening win in Bryan Harsin’s first game as head coach: Yes, it was Akron... But it’s difficult to deny how impressive the Tigers looked in their 60-10 eviscerations of the Zips. Yes, Akron is projected to be among the worst teams in FBS this season and has just one win in its last 24 games, but Auburn took care of business in Harsin’s debut, which is no small feat considering how some other marquee programs struggled against lesser competition in Week 1 -- and considering how smoothly things went for the Tigers in their first game in new systems on both sides of the ball.