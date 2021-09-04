Donna W. Possehl
Donna W. Possehl, 98, of Marengo, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Rose Haven Nursing Home, Marengo. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Marengo, with Pastor Andrew Gray officiating. Burial will be at the Marengo Cemetery, Marengo. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in the Fellowship Hall at St. John's Lutheran Church, Marengo. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is caring for Donna and her family.www.thegazette.com
