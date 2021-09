As a result of the pandemic, 86% of Hispanic small business owners reported significant negative impacts. As a direct response Juntos Crecemos, Together We Grow, will commit over $50 million to provide immediate resources to restaurants, bodegas, and more. As part of the platform, the Pepsico Foundation has committed $10 million dollars through the Impacto Hispanic Business Accelerator as well. Esperanza Teasdale, VP and GM of Hispanic Business at Pepsico, and Lupillo Ramirez, President of the Latino Food Industry Association are here with more.