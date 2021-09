Breaking Los Angeles Lakers News: According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers are signing point guard Rajon Rondo in NBA Free Agency. Rondo is returning to the Lakers after playing last season with the Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers. Rondo helped lift the Lakers to the NBA championship two years ago alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis and played with the Lakers from 2018-20. This is why you SUBSCRIBE! When breaking Lakers news happens, we have you covered with a video: https://www.youtube.com/lakerstv?sub_... Rajon Rondo is signing with the Lakers in NBA Free Agency. Rondo played two seasons for the Lakers between 2018-2020.