AHEAD OF THE GAME: Chelsea could see FIFA Club World Cup campaign moved away from Japan... while Sky and BT both RESIST chance to request switch and show Cristiano Ronaldo's likely return for Manchester United
Chelsea’s attempt to win the Club World Cup for the first time later this year is mired in uncertainty as the tournament could be moved away from Japan due to the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. FIFA want fans to be able to attend their flagship club competition, which...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0