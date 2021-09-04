AHEAD OF THE GAME: Chelsea could see FIFA Club World Cup campaign moved away from Japan... while Sky and BT both RESIST chance to request switch and show Cristiano Ronaldo's likely return for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to make his second Manchester United debut, but some pundits already see a couple of possible challenges ahead for him and the club. Avid Manchester United fans have been anticipating Ronaldo’s first game as a Red Devil since it was announced that he is returning to the club. But while many believe that the 36-year-old could be the key to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long-awaited first title, famed analysts Paul Merson and Gary Neville are open to all possibilities.