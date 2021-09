One woman is in critical condition and two people have been seriously injured after an incident involving a ride at a festival in Cumbria.Emergency services were called to the scene in Cavendish Park, Barrow, at 8.30pm on Saturday after two women and one man suffered injuries, Cumbria Constabulary said. Police, ambulance, fire and air ambulance attended the scene.Two of the people were reported to have been on a ride at the time of the incident, which took place at the festival Fudstock.Three people were taken to Furness General Hospital. One woman is in critical condition while the other two people...