After a flurry of action at the beginning of free agency, the NBA has finally slowed down, with most rosters set for the upcoming 2021-22 season. However, the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers continue to build their teams as both squads look like they are on a crash course to meet each other in the 2022 Finals. The Nets were able to sign Paul Millsap to shore up their frontcourt rotation while the Lakers snagged Rajon Rondo after the Memphis Grizzlies bought him out.