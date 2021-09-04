Mud Hens rally falls short to Storm Chasers

OMAHA — Toledo designated hitter Spencer Torkelson connected with his fifth home run at Triple-A to tie Friday’s contest against the Omaha Storm Chasers in the eighth inning, but the Mud Hens fell 6-4 at Werner Park.

Toledo (61-45) failed to hold the Kansas City Royals’ Triple-A affiliate’s offense in check, but the Mud Hens remained in first-place of the Triple-A East Midwest Division with a one-game lead over the Storm Chasers (60-46).

Omaha’s Kyle Isbel delivered the game-winning, two-run homer off of Mud Hens reliever Wladimir Pinto (1-3) in the eighth inning. The Storm Chasers’ Gabe Speier, who allowed the home run to Torkelson, improved to 3-0 with the win.

The Mud Hens and Storm Chasers match up at 8:05 p.m. on Saturday at Werner Park.