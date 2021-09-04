CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Mud Hens rally falls short to Storm Chasers

By The Blade
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCKrx_0bmKfQlr00

OMAHA — Toledo designated hitter Spencer Torkelson connected with his fifth home run at Triple-A to tie Friday’s contest against the Omaha Storm Chasers in the eighth inning, but the Mud Hens fell 6-4 at Werner Park.

Toledo (61-45) failed to hold the Kansas City Royals’ Triple-A affiliate’s offense in check, but the Mud Hens remained in first-place of the Triple-A East Midwest Division with a one-game lead over the Storm Chasers (60-46).

Omaha’s Kyle Isbel delivered the game-winning, two-run homer off of Mud Hens reliever Wladimir Pinto (1-3) in the eighth inning. The Storm Chasers’ Gabe Speier, who allowed the home run to Torkelson, improved to 3-0 with the win.

The Mud Hens and Storm Chasers match up at 8:05 p.m. on Saturday at Werner Park.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
686
Followers
932
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Toledo, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Homer, OH
City
Kansas, OH
City
Toledo, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Gabe Speier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#The Omaha Storm Chasers#Mud Hens#The Kansas City Royals#The Storm Chasers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Blade

Mud Hens show off power in rout of Iowa Cubs

DES MOINES — The Toledo Mud Hens hit six home runs and racked up 21 hits in a 21-4 victory over the Iowa Cubs on Saturday at Principal Park. With the win, Toledo (66-47) moves three games ahead of the Omaha Storm Chasers for first place in the Triple-A East Midwest Division. The Storm Chasers (63-50) lost 21-4 to St. Paul on Saturday.
MLBPosted by
The Blade

Mud Hens defeat Iowa Cubs, 3-2

DES MOINES — The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Iowa Cubs 3-2 Friday at Principal Park and with the win, Toledo (65-47) maintained a two game lead for first place in the Triple-A East Midwest Division.
FootballPosted by
The Blade

NLL football roundup: Southview slips past Springfield

Avery Offenburg threw for 119 yards and two touchdowns to lead Southview to an 18-13 Northern Lakes League football victory over host Springfield on Friday night. Isaac Sexton rushed for 65 yards for Southview (2-2), including a 3-yard touchdown run. Emite Lamb caught touchdown passes of 53 and 18 yards.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Game day preview: Toledo at Notre Dame

The University of Toledo heads on the road for the first time this season, and it isn't just any old road trip. The Rockets will invade South Bend for the first time to play Notre Dame in the first meeting of the two programs.
FootballPosted by
The Blade

Whitmer runs past St. Francis, 36-6

Whitmer grabbed an early 14-0 lead on St. Francis de Sales on Friday night at the Glass Bowl, and the Panthers never really looked back in cruising to a 36-6 Three Rivers Athletic Conference football victory.
MLBPosted by
The Blade

Four-run 1st inning helps Iowa Cubs beat Mud Hens

DES MOINES — The Iowa Cubs scored four runs in the first inning, which was enough to defeat the Toledo Mud Hens 5-1 on Thursday at Principal Park. With the loss, Toledo (64-47) is now two games ahead of the Omaha Storm Chasers in the Triple-A East Midwest Division. Omaha (62-49) beat St. Paul 4-2 on Thursday.
Bowling Green, OHPosted by
The Blade

Game day updates: South Alabama 22, Bowling Green 19

BOWLING GREEN — The Falcons broke through for big plays in earning its first offensive touchdown of the season in the third quarter. Matt McDonald found Tyrone Broden for a 47-yard strike, and two plays later, Genoa graduate Andrew Bench caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from McDonald to give BGSU a 17-12 lead. Broden caught a 2-point conversion pass from McDonald to make it 19-12 BGSU with 9:08 to play in the quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy