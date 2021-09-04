Lakers will be 'serious contender' for DeAndre Jordan when Pistons buy him out
As the Lakers look to replicate the formula that helped win them the 2019-20 championship, a return to rim-protecting, athletic centers appears to be their latest move. Following a trade from the Nets and after the Pistons inevitably buy him out, veteran center DeAndre Jordan will reportedly be a candidate to return to Los Angeles, this time to sport the purple and gold for the Lakers next season.www.chatsports.com
