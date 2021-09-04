Lakers will be 'serious contender' for DeAndre Jordan when Pistons buy him out

DeAndre Jordan’s time in Brooklyn has come to an end after a trade with the Detroit Pistons. Jordan arrived in Brooklyn with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during the 2019 free agency; however, the team no longer seems to have a need for Jordan’s talents. Luckily, GM Sean Marks was able to construct a deal with the Pistons, which relieves the Nets of the remaining two years and $20 million on Jordan’s contract.