Lakers will be 'serious contender' for DeAndre Jordan when Pistons buy him out

By Silver Screen, Roll
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Lakers look to replicate the formula that helped win them the 2019-20 championship, a return to rim-protecting, athletic centers appears to be their latest move. Following a trade from the Nets and after the Pistons inevitably buy him out, veteran center DeAndre Jordan will reportedly be a candidate to return to Los Angeles, this time to sport the purple and gold for the Lakers next season.

