Los Angeles Lakers: Ranking the possible Marc Gasol replacement centers
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: Marc Gasol #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball guarded by Kelly Olynyk #9 of the Miami Heat at Staples Center on February 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0