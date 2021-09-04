CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers: Ranking the possible Marc Gasol replacement centers

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: Marc Gasol #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball guarded by Kelly Olynyk #9 of the Miami Heat at Staples Center on February 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Pau Gasol
Person
Kelly Olynyk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Country
Spain
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBAUSA Today

Dwight Howard reacts to DeAndre Jordan officially joining Lakers

DeAndre Jordan became the latest player to join the Los Angeles Lakers after signing a one-year deal with the franchise. Jordan spent the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets but fell out of the rotation as the 2020-21 season advanced. Brooklyn tried negotiating a buyout with Jordan, but those plans fell through.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Double Agent Rajon Rondo: Left The Lakers, Earned $15M In Atlanta, Made Clippers Trade Lou Williams And 2 Second-Rounders And Came Back To The Lakers

Rajon Rondo is ready to start his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, one year after he won the NBA championship with the team in the infamous Orlando bubble. The player had a very entertaining year since he left the purple and gold, going full circle and returning to the 17-time NBA champions after doing whatever he wanted in the association.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Reported DeAndre Jordan Contract

DeAndre Jordan is expected to sign a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers when he clears waivers, per Stadium and The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Brooklyn Nets traded Jordan to the Detroit Pistons, who agreed to buy out the remainder of Jordan's contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Mavericks Trade Is Focused on Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off the biggest trade of the NBA offseason thus far back during the 2021 NBA Draft. They were able to acquire Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards on draft night to set their whole offseason in motion. Los Angeles traded Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Is Focused On Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers are a win-now team that has been aggressive over the last few NBA seasons. That has continued after a disappointing finish this season and that is what they are looking to avoid. This is not one of the blockbuster deals that would take place but it is a financial move to reshape the roster.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Lakers Trade Features Marc Gasol To Portland

The Los Angeles Lakers have been an aggressive team in the NBA offseason for years now. That continued last season after an early exit in the postseason. At this point, it is unlikely that any more blockbuster deals are done for the Lakers, but that does not mean that they will sit on their hands moving forward.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBABleacher Report

The Weakest Link in Every NBA Team's Starting Lineup

NBA training camps are set to open later in September, which means the 2021-22 season is rapidly approaching. Outside of a Ben Simmons trade, we're unlikely to see any significant player movement between now and then. Therefore, we should have a good idea of what every team's starting five will look like.

Comments / 0

Community Policy