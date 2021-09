Some of you might argue with this, but I stand by the assessment that there is nothing sweeter than this in life. I remember in 1993 I was told by someone that I needed to get out of radio. I didn’t have the voice for it, I wasn’t funny enough, and I’d never “make it.” Five years later, Debbie and I were standing on the stage of The Grand Ole Opry accepting the CMA Award for Broadcast Personality of the Year. Keith Urban reminded me of this today with this post on Twitter.