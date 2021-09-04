CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stunningly Restored 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Heads To Auction

fordauthority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Ford Authority reported previously, Ford was in need of an engine that could run with MOPAR’s 426 Hemi in Grand National racing in the late 1960s. Ford decided to build a high performance version of its 429 cubic-inch V8 to go up against the MOPAR Hemi. To homologate the 429 cubic-inch semi-hemispherical engine for racing in NASCAR, 500 units of 429-equipped cars would have to be built and sold to the public. Thus, the Ford Mustang Boss 429 came to be. Rated at 375 horsepower, just 1,359 units would be produced for the 1969 and 1970 model years.

