(Sacramento, CA) — More than seven-point three million people have voted in California’s recall election. The new numbers from Political Data show one-third of all eligible California voters have returned their ballots for the special election that will determine Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s fate. Of the ballots returned so far, 53-percent are from registered Democrats. Twenty-five percent of the returned ballots are from registered Republicans, while 23-percent are from independent voters with no party preference. There are still nearly 15-million ballots that have not yet been returned, with just four days to go before polls close on September 14th.