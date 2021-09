The Hamilton Broncs dominated in their first Class A High School football game Friday, defeating the Corvallis Blue Devils by a score of 46 to 8. Led by quarterback Tyson Rostad, the Broncs went out to a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter, with Eli Taylor making two of the TDs. The Broncs continued scoring in the second quarter and led 34 to 0 at the half. The third quarter saw the Broncs pass the 35-point lead, causing the game clock to keep running, stopping only for injuries and time-outs. But the Corvallis Blue Devils scored too, and it was a Broncs lead 46 to 8 at the end of three quarters.