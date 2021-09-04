Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues with Seldom Free

Local acoustic band Seldom Free will take the terrace for Carnegie Hall’s upcoming Ivy Terrace Concert on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. The concert will take place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free, open to the public, and alcohol free.

Seldom Free is a multi-member acoustic group created by Greenbrier County WV natives Dan Freeman and Nathan Seldomridge, both of whom play guitar and sing leads and harmonies. Current part time members Joanna Burt-Kinderman (stand-up bass) and Ryan Krofcheck (vocals/mandolin).

The remaining Ivy Terrace concerts will start at 6:30 p.m. due to shorter daylight. The remaining schedule is the Jack Grace Band (original alt-country) on Sept. 23 and Chance McCoy (indie folk) on Oct. 7.

So, mark your calendars and get excited about these last shows of summer in Lewisburg. The 2021 Carnegie Hall Ivy Terrace Concert Series is a “must do” for visitors and locals alike and is sponsored by City National Bank. For more information, please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917.