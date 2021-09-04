CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues with Seldom Free

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 8 days ago
Local acoustic band Seldom Free will take the terrace for Carnegie Hall’s upcoming Ivy Terrace Concert on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. The concert will take place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free, open to the public, and alcohol free.

Seldom Free is a multi-member acoustic group created by Greenbrier County WV natives Dan Freeman and Nathan Seldomridge, both of whom play guitar and sing leads and harmonies. Current part time members Joanna Burt-Kinderman (stand-up bass) and Ryan Krofcheck (vocals/mandolin).

The remaining Ivy Terrace concerts will start at 6:30 p.m. due to shorter daylight. The remaining schedule is the Jack Grace Band (original alt-country) on Sept. 23 and Chance McCoy (indie folk) on Oct. 7.

So, mark your calendars and get excited about these last shows of summer in Lewisburg. The 2021 Carnegie Hall Ivy Terrace Concert Series is a “must do” for visitors and locals alike and is sponsored by City National Bank. For more information, please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917.

Mountain Messenger is a weekly newspaper located in Lewisburg, WV and provides quality stories from Greenbrier County and its surrounding areas.

 https://mountainmessenger.com
Greenbrier County, WV
Mountain Messenger

Parade of Lights

On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in t. The annual Parade of Lights is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the midway of the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea. Sponsored by the Greenbrier County Fire and Emergency Responder’s Association, the event was created to honor those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
Greenbrier County, WV
Mountain Messenger

Greenbrier Artists' annual meeting

The Greenbrier Artists held their annual planning and organizational meeting on Thursday, Sept. 2. The group met in Carnegie Hall in the Kellar Studio on the third floor. During the meeting, the artists discussed their upcoming exhibit at the Visitors’ Center in October, and members were encouraged to bring a piece or two of their summer paintings in for “show and tell.”
Lewisburg, WV
Mountain Messenger

Lynn Boggess painting to be auctioned

A beautiful painting by Lynn Boggess will be auctioned on Friday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. during a party to honor the Life and Legacy of Dr. Tom Isaac. Online bidding began Aug. 30. Mrs. Sissy Isaac and the Greenbrier Historical Society are giving the party in the back yard at 1168 Washington Street, West, in Lewisburg. Tickets are available by calling 304-645-3398.

