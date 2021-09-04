CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier Artists' annual meeting

Mountain Messenger
The Greenbrier Artists held their annual planning and organizational meeting on Thursday, Sept. 2. The group met in Carnegie Hall in the Kellar Studio on the third floor.

During the meeting, the artists discussed their upcoming exhibit at the Visitors’ Center in October, and members were encouraged to bring a piece or two of their summer paintings in for “show and tell.”

Please note that since this is the first time the group has met in Carnegie since the virus shutdown in March 2020, they want to keep everyone safe from Covid. To that end, vaccinations will be required for participation in the weekly meetings.

