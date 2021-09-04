CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renul Forbes Of Glen Burnie Sentenced To House Arrest For Impersonating U.S. Marshal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court for impersonating a U.S. Marshal, according to a statement from the Maryland office of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Renul Forbes, 32, will serve one year of house arrest as part of three years probation and has to perform 100 hours of community service, according to the statement.

From January 2019 to September 2020, Forbes pretended to be a “supervisory deputy of the U.S. Marshals Service and had a fake seal from the service.

On Sept. 26, 2020, an Anne Arundel County police officer saw Forbes arrive at a Glen Burnie store in a vehicle equipped with police lights. Forbes was wearing a firearm on his hip and several magazines in the magazine carrier he was wearing, according to the statement.

Forbes approached the officer and asked if he worked in the department’s Northern District and if he knew a particular police officer by name.

After Forbes entered the store, the officer learned the tag on Forbes’ vehicle belonged to a different vehicle, the windows were tinted and the vehicle lacked a front tag. The officer asked Forbes to identify himself, and Forbes gave a fake name. He then told the officer he was not qualified to ask for Forbes’ credentials, according to the statement.

Forbes told the officer he was a U.S. Marshal working out of Greenbelt and gave a fake name of a supervisor. A legitimate U.S. Marshal’s deputy told the officer Forbes was not a Marshal and his badge and seal were fake.

When the officer searched Forbes’ car, it had red and blue police lights controlled by a panel on the visor, loose ammunition in a back pack and a handgun that was not registered to him. The vehicle identification number revealed the car was associated with a New Jersey tag, which was in the car’s trunk.

Forbes previously told another Anne Arundel officer and a Washington D.C. officer he was a U.S. Marshal on other occasions, according to his plea agreement.

