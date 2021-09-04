CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police Searching For 80-Year-Old Barbara Mae Hopkins

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 8 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for 80-year-old Barbara Mae Hopkins.

Hopkins was last seen on Sept. 3 around 12:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Madison Street. She was last seen wearing a black headscarf, green jacket, black pants with pink shoes.

Officials said she suffers from dementia. Anyone with information regarding Hopkins’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

