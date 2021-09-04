CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Denver Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting Involving Westminster Police

By Jennifer McRae
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QaLiO_0bmKPlzs00

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are investigating an officer-involved shooting that involves officers from the Westminster Police Department. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Billings Street on Friday night.

The adult male suspect was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

What led up to the shooting is being investigated.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Westminster, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Denver, CO
City
Westminster, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Billings St#Pio#Denver Police Dept#Denverpolice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Medina Alert Issued For White Buick Encore, Suspect Vehicle In Hit & Run Crash

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that happened Friday afternoon. A Medina Alert was issued for the white 2021 Buick Encore GX with Colorado License plate BQU-154. Stock photo (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation) Investigators say the vehicle may have damage on the right passenger side, specifically the mirror. The suspect vehicle was involved in a crash with a scooter rider in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania after 3 p.m. Friday. The scooter rider was seriously injured. The vehicle was being driven by a young white male and was last seen headed south. Anyone...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Reward Offered After Veteran’s Puppy Stolen During Shooting

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want to find the person they believe shot a man and then stole his puppy. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Police say the man, a Marine Corps veteran, was shot near Chambers road and Gateway Avenue. (credit: Denver Police) The man’s puppy, named Ocean, is a terrier mix. Anyone with more information is asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers 720-913-7867.
Loveland, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘Death Was A Tragedy’: DA Says Loveland Police Officer Won’t Face Charges In Alex Domina’s Death After Shooting

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The 8th Judicial District Attorney has decided that no criminal charges will be filed against the Loveland police officer involved in the shooting of Alex Domina.  Domina, 19, died at the Medical Center of the Rockies hospital in Loveland on Tuesday, three weeks after being shot in his backyard. (credit: Domina family) The shooting happened on Aug. 16 after Domina’s grandmother, his legal guardian, called 911. She reported that Domina was acting erratic, breaking things in her home and refusing to calm down. She did tell dispatch that he was experiencing a mental crisis and could be calmed down....
Arvada, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Critical Incident Response Team Completes Investigation Into Olde Town Arvada Shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado First Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, or CIRT, has completed its investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Olde Town Arvada that left three dead, including Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley, good Samaritan Johnny Hurley and the gunman. CIRT has presented its findings to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which covers Jefferson and Gilpin counties. (credit: CBS and Arvada Police) The DA and team will conduct a review of the investigation and all evidence collected by CIRT. Following that review, the district attorney will determine whether or not to file charges against Beesley. Officers rushed to the area...
Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

35-Year-Old Man Dies After Hit-And-Run Crash On Colfax Avenue In Aurora

UPDATE: Aurora police have determined through their investigations that the white SUV/minivan was not involved in the deadly hit-and-run. However, police continue to search for information about the white vehicle with tinted windows involved in the crash.  AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are looking for the suspects involved in a deadly hit and run. They say a white SUV or minivan and a small white sedan were possibly involved. The crash happened on Tuesday at 11:56 p.m. on East Colfax Avenue and North Akron Street. When officers got there, they found an injured 35-year-old man. He later died. Police released an image of the sedan. (credit: CBS) Additional Resources The Aurora Police Department released the following information about this case: The Aurora Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or otherwise have any information related to this incident, to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Your tips can remain anonymous and you may still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Police Arrest Kathleen Sugaski After Deadly Hit & Run Involving Construction Workers

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested the suspect driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators believe the driver, identified as Kathleen Sugaski, ran into two flaggers at the construction site at 29th Street and Arkins Court. Kathleen Sugaski (credit: Denver Police) Both of the flaggers were rushed to the hospital. Jose Ocampo Soteno was pronounced deceased and the second suffered serious injuries. According to the autopsy, Soteno, 56, died from blunt force injuries. (credit: CBS) A Medina Alert was issued for a gray Honda Element, with Colorado License plate MHQ-046, believed to have front-end damage. Police located the vehicle near the 2000 block of 31st Street, a few blocks away from the deadly crash, about an hour after the hit-and-run. The vehicle was unoccupied. (credit: CBS) Sugaski, 43, is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide in the crash. She was arrested several hours after the crash.
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Benjamin Satterthwaite Pleads Guilty To Murdering Joshua Lockard, Leaving Remains In Suitcases

DENVER (CBS4) – A man who authorities say killed a 33-year-old man, dismembered his corpse and left some of the remains in two suitcases in southwest Denver late last year has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Benjamin Satterthwaite’s guilty plea on Thursday morning and called it “horrific.” Benjamin Satterthwaite (credit: Denver DA) Crews were plowing snow from the sidewalk in the 1700 block of South Java Way on Dec. 29 when they discovered the suitcases. The remains inside were identified through DNA analysis as Joshua Lockard. Authorities believe he was killed a few days before the discovery. Denver police said they arrested Satterthwaite, 29, after responding to a medical call at an apartment on South Federal Boulevard and found “evidence and a crime scene consistent with the homicide case.” The DA’s office says the cause of Lockard’s death “was never determined.” Police said they believed the victim and suspect knew each other. Satterthwaite is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 12. He could face between 25 and 30 years in prison.
Brighton, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Bryan Kirby Sentenced For Causing Deadly Crash As He Livestreamed Himself Speeding On E-470

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) A Colorado driver is headed to prison for killing another driver while livestreaming himself speeding down E-470. Bryan Kirby caused the crash on Oct. 13, 2018. “Cases like this make me angry,” said District Attorney Brian Mason of the 17th Judicial District. “It was totally preventable.” (credit: Adams County) Kirby, 44, was on Facebook livestreaming video of his speedometer as it reached speeds up to 167 miles per hour. He was also replying to comments on that livestream. At one point Kirby hit the back of another sedan, causing a collision that killed Robert Hamilton, the 67-year-old driver. Kirby fled...
Thornton, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Thornton Police Officer Released From Hospital After Crash With Suspect

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Thornton police officer returned home after a suspect in a stolen car hit the officer’s patrol vehicle. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near Colorado Boulevard and 104th Avenue. (credit: CBS) Brighton police were chasing the suspect vehicle before calling it off. Later, the suspect, police say, hit the Thornton police officer’s car. **UPDATE**The male driver of the suspect vehicle remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The female passenger has been released from the hospital. The Thornton PD officer has also been released from the hospital. — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) September 8, 2021 The suspect was hospitalized with serious injuries. A female in the car with the suspect was also released from the hospital. It’s not clear if she faces any charges.
Lafayette, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Lafayette Police Search For 3 Harley Davidson Riders In Road Rage Shooting

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lafayette are looking for three motorcycles connected to a road rage case. Investigators say it happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the area of Highway 287 and CO 52. (credit: Lafayette Police) Police say a man on one of the motorcycles shot multiple rounds from a handgun, pulled from a hard-sided saddlebag, at a silver 2004 Chevy Silverado truck. Three rounds struck the truck. The adult driver and juvenile passenger inside the truck were not hurt. Police are searching for the shooter and another man and woman on separate motorcycles. (credit: Lafayette Police) The shooting suspect was described as riding a late model ruby red Harley Davidson Road Glide with a black seat. He was wearing a military-style WWII-era helmet. The other man was riding a late model Harley Davidson Softail Lowrider with Memphis shades. He may have punched the truck’s side mirror. (credit: Lafayette Police) The woman was riding a late model Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Classic or Road King either black or a dark color. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call Lafayette Police Department at (303) 665-5571.
Loveland, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Alex Domina Dies Weeks After Being Shot By Loveland Police Officer

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A young man who approached a Loveland police officer with a knife while experiencing a mental crisis has died, weeks after being shot. Alex Domina, 19, died at Medical Center of the Rockies hospital in Loveland Tuesday, three weeks after being shot in his backyard. (credit: Domina family) The shooting took place on Aug. 16 after Domina’s grandmother, his legal guardian, called 911. She reported that Domina was acting erratic, breaking things in her home and refusing to calm down. She did tell dispatch that he was experiencing a mental crisis and could be calmed down. However, she...
Prowers County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Truck Hits SUV In Prowers County On Colorado’s Eastern Plains, 4 Teens Killed

(CBS4) – Four people were killed in a 2-vehicle crash on Colorado’s Eastern Plains on Wednesday night. The four victims were all teenagers who were between 15 and 16, and at least two other people were hurt. It happened at the intersection of Highway 287 and County Road 196 near the small town of Wiley in Prowers County. The four teens were in an SUV that also had another teen in it. Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said their SUV ran a stop sign and a semi-truck that was hauling a boat and the truck hit it. The truck had two...
Loveland, COPosted by
CBS Denver

$3M Settlement Reached In Karen Garner Lawsuit Over Rough Arrest In Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Loveland has agreed to pay $3 million to the family of Karen Garner, a woman living with dementia who was forcefully arrested and injured by a former Loveland police officer. Sarah Schielke, the attorney representing Garner and her family, announced the settlement Wednesday morning. (credit: The Life & Liberty Law Office) The Garner family filed suit in 2021, accusing the Loveland Police Department of violating Garner’s civil rights in 2020. Garner was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal $14 worth of merchandise from a local Walmart. Former Loveland Police officer Austin Hopp was first to respond...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Victim In Federal Boulevard Homicide Identified As Timoteo Gama

DENVER (CBS4) – The victim in a homicide from last week on Federal Boulevard has been identified as Timoteo Gama. According to the autopsy, Gama, 54, died from sharp force injuries. It happened on the 2300 block of Federal Boulevard at 10:48 p.m. Sept. 2, close to Jefferson Park. Gama died after being taken to the hospital. Denver police took a juvenile male into custody for investigation of second-degree murder.
Arapahoe County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

DA: Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown Acted ‘Irresponsibly,’ But Won’t Face Charges After Bar Incident

(CBS4) – Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown will not face criminal charges in relation to an incident last month at a restaurant, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. The announcement came with a statement of opinion from DA Beth McCann that the “behavior of Sheriff Brown in this situation was irresponsible and unprofessional for an elected sheriff.” (credit: CBS) The incident in question happened on Aug. 21 at the new restaurant and game hall called Pindustry, located in Greenwood Village. Brown released a statement a week ago saying “I have not been made aware of the details of the allegations...
Loveland, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Lawyer Sarah Schielke Offers $50,000 To Charity In Exchange For Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer’s Resignation

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer declined an offer to resign in exchange for $50,000 to charity, made by local attorney Sarah Schielke. Schielke, who represents the family of Karen Garner, made the offer after the city agreed to pay $3 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit against the department. (credit: CBS) Garner, who lives with dementia, suffered from a broken arm, separated shoulder and sprained wrist after an incident involving former officer Austin Hopp. Hopp tackled Garner after she refused to stop during an attempted theft investigation. Garner was thrown to the ground and handcuffed. Later her shoulder...
Arvada, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Law Enforcement Agencies Honor 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

(CBS4) – Law enforcement agencies across Colorado honored the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Arvada firefighters rang a bell to honor those lives and took a moment of silence. This morning, on the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history, we gathered to remember and reflect upon the bravery and sacrifice made on Sept. 11, 2001. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/wNCVLV3irT — Arvada Fire Protection District (@ArvadaFire) September 11, 2021 In Fort Collins, Poudre Valley firefighters held a stair climb at the Colorado State University’s Canvas Stadium. Each of the fire academy recruits carried the name of a...
Loveland, COPosted by
CBS Denver

$3 Million Lawsuit Settlement Will Cover Karen Garner’s Dementia Treatment Following Forceful Arrest By Loveland Police

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — The family of Karen Garner, the woman living with dementia who was forcefully arrested by Loveland Police in 2020, says they accepted a $3 million settlement after finding a letter Karen wrote after her diagnosis. The family, who sued LPD over civil rights violations allegations, said the letter helped them make the decision to accept the payout and use it for Karen’s care. (credit: The Life & Liberty Law Office) Sarah Schielke, the lawyer representing the Garner family, read a portion of the letter that was discovered while cleaning out Karen’s home. “I want the best and fullest lives possible...
Weld County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Neighbors Spot Car Thieves Trying To Steal Classic Cars, Owner Discovers 1 Missing

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in Weld County are asking for the public’s help as they try to find some car thieves who they assume are armed and dangerous. The criminals stole an easily identifiable classic car over the weekend as well as other items. The crime happened on Sunday near Brighton on the 10400 block of Weld County Road 6. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said two men were caught in the act by neighbors trying to steal two 1960s Chevrolet Corvettes from a residence. The men quickly drove away in a separate car and the neighbors attempted to follow...
Castle Rock, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Castle Rock Standoff Ends After 7+ Hours

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– A standoff in Castle Rock ended late Tuesday night. The barricaded suspect kept police at bay for more than seven hours and police later said he was found dead. Officers say they had been in contact with the person multiple time days before the incident. They responded to the home on Red Hawk Drive for a welfare check on Sept. 6. A friend told police the person inside was suicidal. Officers say the person was agitated by their presence, so they left. (credit: CBS) Later that night, an officer spoke with the person on the phone for 80 minutes, urging...

Comments / 0

Community Policy