New York Yankee legend Derek Jeter was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame this week. Someone asked me what my favorite moment of Jeter’s career was. I wondered why they would ask me, a Boston Red Sox fan for 40 years this question, but they did and the answer for me was easy. It was seeing the look on Jeter’s face when the Red Sox won Game 7 of the 2004 American League Championship Series. That’s a memory that will never stop bringing me joy.