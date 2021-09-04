CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

RUMOR: The reason Hawks could get involved in potential Ben Simmons trade

basketball-addict.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been numerous teams this summer linked with disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, but the Atlanta Hawks haven’t been one of them. While it seems unlikely they would actually be able to acquire the Aussie, the Hawks could potentially be involved in a three-team trade for the Sixers point-forward. Via The Athletic’s Chris […] The post RUMOR: The reason Hawks could get involved in potential Ben Simmons trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.

www.basketball-addict.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#The Atlanta Hawks#Aussie#Sixers#Athletic#Clutchpoints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Sixers Trade Pairs Ben Simmons With Trae Young

For the last week or so, ever since news broke that Ben Simmons had officially requested a trade out of Philadelphia, the world has been speculating where the 3x NBA All-Star and 2x All-Defensive player will end up. From the Warriors to the Timberwolves to the Kings to the Spurs...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons' reported trade request: 'I hope everyone is back'

The Ben Simmons trade rumors just got dialed up to 11 after the three-time All-Star reportedly requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. While it has been reported over the past few months that Simmons' time with the Sixers was coming to a close, this is the most definitive notion of that, after he told the team he wouldn't be attending training camp in an effort to force a trade to another team, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had a rough few months. After a total offensive implosion during the Philadelphia 76ers series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, he has reportedly requested a trade, though so far the Sixers have not found a match. Philly would likely consider a number of deals for Simmons, but...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The reason Sixers should NOT trade Ben Simmons yet, according to Jalen Rose

If the Philadelphia 76ers really want to trade Ben Simmons, as has been the talk all offseason long, then Jalen Rose thinks they may have to wait for a bit. Simmons appears to be firm on wanting to be traded away from the Sixers, and Philly seems to feel the same way. However, the team’s asking price for the Australian playmaker remains sky-high, which is why no team is willing to do the deal with them.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Might Have The Ben Simmons Package Sixers Want

The Philadelphia 76ers need to act fast to address the case of Ben Simmons and the Cleveland Cavaliers may have the answer. The Cavs are reportedly still in the mix for a shot at the former NBA top pick and may have the package Philly is looking for. The Cavs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy