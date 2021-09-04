CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Big 12 expected to add UCF, new members by end of next week: report

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — In a process that seems to be moving as fast as lightning, the Big 12 is expanding as soon as next week according to a report from Sports Illustrated. After it was reported Thursday afternoon by The Athletic that the league had been holding “serious discussions” about adding UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU, the four schools are expected to apply for Big 12 membership next week. The four additions could be approved for admission in a meeting of Big 12 presidents Sept. 10, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde reported Friday.

