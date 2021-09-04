Isle Royale’s Horne Fire is still burning

I met Mark* in the town we’d both grown up in during Thanksgiving in 2000. At the time, I’d just graduated from law school and my only goal was to become an attorney for children. “For once, follow your heart and not your mind,” my father said when I told him about my new love interest. “Do something for yourself. Don’t think about it — just do it.” I moved to New York City, where Mark also lived, in April 2001.It was only a few short months after I moved that I exited the subway near the Brooklyn promenade into...