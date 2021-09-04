Isle Royale’s Horne Fire is still burning

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Horne Fire on Isle Royale is still burning. National Park Staff put out an update to the fire’s conditions today. The fire has burned 429 acres in total and is at 45 percent containment. Park Staff are beginning to reopen some areas of the park previously closed, though much of the east side of the island still remains closed. Firefighters and Rangers will continue to monitor the fires conditions. The Horne Fire’s progress on the island has been stoked by drought conditions in the region…

