The CDC just issued a warning: "COVID-19 cases are high in parts of the country with low vaccination coverage, especially" in areas where "less than 40% of the people are vaccinated & there are more than 100 cases for every 100,000 people." So where is that? More places than you'd think. Their map indicates large swaths of this country are still dangerous, especially if you're unvaccinated. Read on to see your neighborhood is on the list—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.