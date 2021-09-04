CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chara, Mora score, Timbers beat Dynamo 2-0

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON -- Yimmi CharÃ¡ and Felipe Mora each scored and the Portland Timbers beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Friday night. Portland (9-10-3) extended Houston's club-record winless run to 16 games. The Dynamo (3-10-10) have not won since May 22. CharÃ¡ scored in the 15th minute. Goalkeeper Michael Nelson denied...

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

