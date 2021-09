CHESTER, Penn. (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (16-4-4; 52 pts.) defeated the Philadelphia Union, 1-0, on the road at Subaru Park on Friday night. Midfielder Matt Polster netted the game’s lone goal in the 33rd minute on Arnór Traustason’s sixth assist of the season. The Revolution preserved the one-goal lead and picked up the seventh clean sheet of the season despite going down to 10 men in the 59th minute, as Traustason was ejected after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession. With tonight’s victory, New England improves to 7-3-3 on the road, setting a new club record for...