US Open loss latest in Stefanos Tsitsipas' frustrating run since the French Open final
NEW YORK -- From the very first game, it looked like Stefanos Tsitsipas had a big problem: 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz' crosscourt forehand. It came in at a deep angle, and it was incredibly fast. And before Tsitsipas could readjust after going on the defense to return that crosscourt forehand -- if he managed to get to it in the first place -- Alcaraz often followed it with a drop shot. That soft touch made Tsitsipas move from the far end of the court to the front.www.espn.com
Comments / 0