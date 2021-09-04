CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Open loss latest in Stefanos Tsitsipas' frustrating run since the French Open final

By Aishwarya Kumar
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- From the very first game, it looked like Stefanos Tsitsipas had a big problem: 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz' crosscourt forehand. It came in at a deep angle, and it was incredibly fast. And before Tsitsipas could readjust after going on the defense to return that crosscourt forehand -- if he managed to get to it in the first place -- Alcaraz often followed it with a drop shot. That soft touch made Tsitsipas move from the far end of the court to the front.

