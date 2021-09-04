CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Pumpkin Spice, Toasted Marshmallow, and Other Fall-Flavored Seltzers Are On The Way

By Travis Sams
Posted by 
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who says that seltzers are just for summer? Apparently now they are the drink of fall too!. Bud Light is now selling new "Fall Flannel" seltzer variety packs. Why "Fall Flannel"? That's because each can has an ugly sweater design. Not only that, but they are also "fall" flavored seltzers.

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Beverages#Octoberfest#Jack O#Apple Crisp Ginger Snap#Beeradvocate#The Best Coffee Shops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Restaurant Chain Is Adding a Brand New Cheesecake to Its Menu

There are few things more exciting for foodies than seeing their favorite restaurants add new dishes to their menus. Fans of one beloved national restaurant chain The Cheesecake Factory are in luck this September, now that the eatery has added a delicious new cheesecake to its dessert lineup. And for those who need a bit more incentive to grab some dessert, this little slice of heaven even gives back to those in need.
Food & Drinkshunker.com

This Fall Starbucks Drink Actually Outsells the Pumpkin Spice Latte

You know that summer is nearing its end when Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte comes back on the scene. And today is that day — the PSL is back in business and ready to give our taste buds the fall flavor they crave. However, did you know that the hot Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) isn't actually Starbucks' fall bestseller?
Food & Drinksbrandeating.com

Hostess Welcomes Back Pumpkin Cupcakes and Pumpkin Spice Twinkles for Fall 2021

Hostess welcomes back Iced Pumpkin Cupcakes and Pumpkin Spice Twinkles for fall 2021. Caramel Crunch Donettes make a limited-time return as well. Hostess Iced Pumpkin Cupcakes feature pumpkin-flavored cupcakes with a creme filling, topped with vanilla frosting and the brand's signature squiggle. The seasonal cupcakes come in 2-count packs for about $1 and 8-count boxes for $3 or so.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Kitchn

Fudgy Coffee Brownies

It’s no secret that coffee enhances chocolate flavors. In fact, I suspect most of your favorite restaurant chocolate desserts are made with a little coffee to bring out the richness of the chocolate. And while we’re well aware of the glorious pairing here on Kitchn, I was shocked to learn we didn’t have a coffee brownie recipe!
Food & DrinksThrillist

Dunkin’ Drops New Fall Flavors and They’re Not Just Pumpkin

Let's be real. It's mid-August. It's hot outside. Nobody's about to retire their bathing suit for the season and break out their flannels... And yet, big food brands are unleashing a cornucopia of pumpkin spice menu items and other fall-themed products. Dunkin', in particular, is going all out this year with its premature fall menu update.
Food & DrinksWWLP 22News

Afterschool chocolate coconut granola bars

(Mass Appeal) – I don’t know about you, but my kids are ravenous at the end of the school day. Thank goodness our friend Ashely Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is here today with help!. Ingredients:. 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes. 2/3 cup nuts, chopped. ¼ cup dried cranberries. 2...
Food & Drinks987thebull.com

Panera Has a New Fall Themed Latte Coming That Isn’t Pumpkin Spice

Panera is ready to launch its own latte that doesn’t feature the infamous fall favorite, ‘pumpkin spice’. On September 1, Panera will offer a ‘Cinnamon Crunch Latte‘ to their menu just in time for Fall. Panera features its popular ‘Cinnamon Crunch Bagel’ that would pair perfectly with this new limited-time...
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

If You Ever Wanted To Try A Toasted Marshmallow Bud Light Seltzer, Now's Your Chance

Whether we're willing to accept it or not, summer is nearing its end. But there are still plenty of evenings left in the season to gather around a backyard bonfire and roast s'mores before the frigid temps arrive. When people think of fall comfort foods, baked goods with warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, and clove come to mind. Several stores have also begun putting out their Halloween and Thanksgiving holiday decor, which is a spooky move in and of itself. But according to Budweiser, the perfect way to celebrate the onset of autumn is with all-new flavors of spiked seltzer!
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Is Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Latte Vegan-Friendly?

While there are still a few more days of summer left on the calendar to savor, pumpkin latte spice season is already underway at everyone's favorite coffee and donut shop, Dunkin'. Hard to believe we are already back to what this latte's fan base affectionately refers to as PSL season, especially given the first leaf crunch hasn't even been heard. But according to Elite Daily, this favored latte returned to Dunkin' on August 18th. Of course, if you live with a roommate, spouse, or significant other who likes to crank up the air conditioning so it always feels like winter in your home, you may be relishing this seemingly early arrival of the PSL.
Food & Drinksgetmarketreport.com

Nearly 50% of Americans think fall flavors like pumpkin spice should be available all year – digitalhub

Why wait to devour a turkey on Thanksgiving? Many Americans believe their favorite fall dishes taste just as good outside the actual season. A survey of 2,000 general population Americans asked whether seasonal foods, beverages, or activities should be enjoyed during their corresponding season or year-round – and found a person’s personality type could influence their timing preferences.
Grocery & Supermakethypebeast.com

Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows Are Officially Back

A couple of years ago, Kraft blessed our childhood dreams by releasing Lucky Charms marshmallow-only bags. Now, Lucky Charms is once again catering to marshmallow lovers nationwide with the return of its Just Magical Marshmallows packs back on the shelves later this year. Each pack is set to feature a...
Drinksnews4sanantonio.com

Bud Light launches pumpkin spice spiked seltzer

(CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Bud Light is releasing its first-ever hard seltzer featuring pumpkin spice and don't tell Starbucks but the beverage company says it's "literally the taste of fall." The pumpkin spice spiked seltzer (say that 5 times in a row!) is made with a blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg...
Food & DrinksFood Beast

Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats Are Back

There's a visceral reaction when it comes to Pumpkin related flavors for the fall season. The catalyst of which is very well the Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks. Folks either love or hate it. But I'm pretty sure we can all agree that the return of Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats...
Food & DrinksSan Diego Channel

Pumpkin Spice Latte returning to Starbucks starting Tuesday

Rejoice, Starbucks fans. The coffee giant announced that it's bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Latte. Starbucks announced Monday that its PSL, as it's often referred to, will return to its menu starting Tuesday in the U.S. and Canada. The coffee company also announced that its Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew would...
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Season is back with double the beverages

Did you know that the Starbucks PSL is “one of Starbucks most popular seasonal beverages of all time?” According to the company, over 500 million of these seasonal coffee beverages have been sold since 2003. And, since PSL season seems to come calling earlier and earlier, the beloved beverage is back as of August 24. Even more exciting. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Season has double the beverages on the menu.
RestaurantsWPRI

Fall flavors arrive at Dunkin’!

It may still be warm outside, but Dunkin’ is turning up the pumpkin heat earlier than ever before with an incredible fall menu. Pumpkin picking season is giving Dunkin’ fans the chance to pick from the brand’s latest lineup, with an iconic pumpkin pair, new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, as well as classic Pumpkin Flavored Coffees, Donut, Muffin and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats. Pumpkin’ fans can enjoy their favorite flavored coffees for an incredible price. Through September 14, all restaurant guests can enjoy a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or a medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for a special price of $3!Apple lovers are covered too with with the new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refreshers, new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers, and an Apple Cider Donut!

Comments / 0

Community Policy