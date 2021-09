When Carol Schwarting was a child, her community suffered a smallpox outbreak that led to the death of a 4-year-old child her family knew. In light of the virus’ spread, people needed to quarantine and stay away from others, Schwarting recently told the Journal-World. That meant Schwarting, who is now 92 and a resident at Monterey Village Senior Living in Lawrence, wouldn’t be able to go to the swimming pool all summer, she said.