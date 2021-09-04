1. Gluten Free Charcuterie Board

If you — or a family member or friend — eat only gluten-free foods and have a hankering for French-style cookies, there’s a new Brookline-based company, A La Peche, that makes it possible. And quite delicious. Phoebe Zhou’s signature item is the classic madeleine, a buttery little cake with a seashell shape. She makes them in subtle lemon and matcha flavors, some dipped partly in semisweet chocolate. Upcoming fall flavors include apple cinnamon and pumpkin spice. The petite pastries are made with a gluten-free flour blend Zhou developed specifically to replicate the flavor and texture of the authentic recipe. Her almond-based sables, traditional French butter cookies, come in four flavors: classic, black sesame, cranberry orange, and miso. Zhou also makes tender financiers (with almond and hazelnut flours) and langues de chat, which are thin, crisp cookies named for cats’ tongues. (The various cookies sell for between $6.50 and $10 per package.)
