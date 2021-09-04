1. Gluten Free Charcuterie Board

I recently discovered that he has a bit of an intolerance for dairy and gluten…so my wife and I have been working on trying to fine tune my diet in order for me to feel much healthier. Now, this wasn’t exactly the last 8-9 days while on vacation but we did our best! Sandwiches are something that I LOVE and I was afraid I would lose them because of the intolerance. However, we found some GREAT gluten free bread and dairy free cheese as well! Here’s where we got creative with condiments and toppings. We made it a club, so we got some thicker slices of turkey and ham. With that, we used some dairy free cheese slices along with sliced cucumbers, spring mix and tomatoes. If you are packing this as a lunch for work, I would recommend putting the maters on the side so they don’t make the bread soggy! Usually I use mustard and mayo, but I changed it up by using a hummus a spread…and OH MY! SO GOOD! Very simple but easy. Despite what ppl may say, being gluten or dairy free doesn’t have to be boring! Stay tuned for more gluten free recipes!