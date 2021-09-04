CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

1. Gluten Free Charcuterie Board

By Cassie Sheets
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok user @amazing_grazers puts together an appetizing and varied charcuterie board that’s 100% gluten free using meats, cheeses, fruit, spreads, nuts, and two types of gluten free crackers. Watch Now: Related Video. Five of the best exercises for stress relief. Watch now: County officials use many ways to communicate to...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charcuterie#Fruit#Food Drink#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Avocado Toast, Says Dietitian

Whether it's a staple in your breakfast routine or your favorite on-the-go lunch, avocado toast is a tasty—and trendy—meal. Loaded with complex carbs, healthy fat, and protein, this easy-to-prepare meal is a great way to stay satisfied for hours at a time. However, there's one surprising side effect of eating...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.
Recipestastywoo.com

Creamy Strawberry Pie Recipe

My nonna Angela used to say: the key to an easy life is flexibility – be the Italian olive tree that bends in the wind and not the English oak that snaps. So, I always try to have prepared dessert in the freezer that will be an ideal treat for unexpected guests or each time when we have a good day and we want to finish it with a nice dessert like this creamy strawberry pie.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Chocolate Covered Banana Pops Recipe

When it's hot out and you want a treat that at least feels marginally healthy, what do you reach for? If you love the simple flavors of fruit and chocolate together, then a frozen chocolate-covered banana might be right up your alley. It's a sweet yet relatively healthy dessert you...
Recipesrecipesgram.com

No-Bake Pineapple Pie

This pineapple pie I so rich and creamy, simply delicious! If you like fruit desserts, then this no-bake pineapple pie is the real thing for you! And the best part is that you will need just 5 minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:. Servings 6-8 Ingredients:. 1 graham...
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

Gluten-free bread recipe

This gluten-free bread recipe use gluten-free rice flour (we used Doves Farm). It only takes 15mins hands on time (although you'll need to leave time for the dough to rise) and then around 55 minutes in the oven. For advice on how to use yeast follow our expert guide, which...
Food & DrinksPosted by
CBS DFW

6 Ice Cream Makers And Homemade Recipe Ideas For Sweet Frosty Treats

Summer 2021 might be winding down, but, frankly, it’s never the wrong season for ice cream. With an ice cream maker in your home, the only thing standing between you and a cool, fresh treat is the press of a button or a little bit of elbow grease. You don’t have to put on a jacket or drive anywhere to fill your cone — and your heart — with your favorite dessert. With the right ingredients and a little creativity, you can make an ice cream treat tastier and healthier than anything you’ll find in the supermarket freezer.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Gelatinous Vegan Desserts

Simply Delish's Jel Dessert are plant-based and sugar-free, and they promise to appeal to kids, vegans and keto consumers thanks to their fun flavors, bright colors and simple formulas. The Jel Desserts make the most of animal-free ingredients like stevia extract and erythritol, plus natural flavors and colors to create varieties like Strawberry, Lime and Raspberry.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Popular Drinks With More Sugar Than Soda, Says Science

The average American consumes about 77 grams of sugar per day, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), and beverages are the leading source of added sugars. For context, the AHA recommends that women consume no more than 25 grams of added sugars (or 6 teaspoons) daily whereas men should cap their consumption at 36 grams (9 teaspoons). Soft drinks like soda often pack the most added sugars, however, there are other sweetened beverages to be mindful of.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Fried Potato Salad

It goes without saying that we all want to bring the best dish to the potluck, picnic, or barbecue, but when you want to bring something as common as potato salad, how do you even stand a chance?. You bring this. That’s how. See, there might be another potato salad...
Food & Drinkswincountry.com

Gluten Free Sandwich

I recently discovered that he has a bit of an intolerance for dairy and gluten…so my wife and I have been working on trying to fine tune my diet in order for me to feel much healthier. Now, this wasn’t exactly the last 8-9 days while on vacation but we did our best! Sandwiches are something that I LOVE and I was afraid I would lose them because of the intolerance. However, we found some GREAT gluten free bread and dairy free cheese as well! Here’s where we got creative with condiments and toppings. We made it a club, so we got some thicker slices of turkey and ham. With that, we used some dairy free cheese slices along with sliced cucumbers, spring mix and tomatoes. If you are packing this as a lunch for work, I would recommend putting the maters on the side so they don’t make the bread soggy! Usually I use mustard and mayo, but I changed it up by using a hummus a spread…and OH MY! SO GOOD! Very simple but easy. Despite what ppl may say, being gluten or dairy free doesn’t have to be boring! Stay tuned for more gluten free recipes!
Food & Drinksmyfitnesspal.com

If you love ice cream.....

You'll love this homemade sorbet!!!! Roughly 85 calories per one cup serving. (you can plug the recipe into mfp and get the exact calories/macros) 3 ingredients!. 1 16 oz frozen bag of your favorite fruit (I use wal mart brands) like pineapple chunks, peaches, frozen mixed berries, blackberries, raspberries....whatever you like!
Food & Drinkswfxb.com

Eating a Hotdog May Cost You

Some scientists say eating just one might not be a good idea. Researchers at the University of Michigan working on food and life expectancy created a “health nutritional index” and have now calculated foods that can be detrimental to your health in just minutes! 58-hundred foods were ranked and the experts say eating a hot dog costs your “healthy life” 36 minutes. On the other hand, eating cashews may lengthen it 26 minutes. Other foods that add to your life are avocado, bananas and baked salmon…while other shortening items include bacon, pizza and soft drinks.
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Dairy Free Ice Cream

There's no summer treat more quintessential than ice cream. Rich, sweet, and filling, it's a go-to for warmer weather when people want a frozen dessert. However, it can be hard to digest for many people, especially those who don't eat dairy can't enjoy it, either. For an ice cream that's...
Beauty & FashionFood Network

What Is Eggnog?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. If you don't know what eggnog is (and by that we mean real, made from scratch eggnog), you're not alone! Eggnog has gone in and out of fashion, and it’s one of those things that you either love or don’t love: like cilantro. If you do love it, you’ll want to learn how to make eggnog and serve it at a winter gathering because it will be so much better than the store-bought stuff from the carton.
Natick, MABoston Globe

Oui, gluten-free French-style cookies are possible. A La Peche proves it.

If you — or a family member or friend — eat only gluten-free foods and have a hankering for French-style cookies, there’s a new Brookline-based company, A La Peche, that makes it possible. And quite delicious. Phoebe Zhou’s signature item is the classic madeleine, a buttery little cake with a seashell shape. She makes them in subtle lemon and matcha flavors, some dipped partly in semisweet chocolate. Upcoming fall flavors include apple cinnamon and pumpkin spice. The petite pastries are made with a gluten-free flour blend Zhou developed specifically to replicate the flavor and texture of the authentic recipe. Her almond-based sables, traditional French butter cookies, come in four flavors: classic, black sesame, cranberry orange, and miso. Zhou also makes tender financiers (with almond and hazelnut flours) and langues de chat, which are thin, crisp cookies named for cats’ tongues. (The various cookies sell for between $6.50 and $10 per package.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy