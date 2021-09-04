Sept. 3: One strike from no-hitter, Ducks pitch 3-0, one-hit shutout over Curve

In week two the Lady Pirate softball team improved to 9-2. Over the weekend they competed in the Kellyville Festival, where sophomore Abby Morgan pitched a 14-0 shutout against Beggs and McKenna Ingram shut down Poteau 4-1 in a rematch of last year's Regional Playoff. On Tuesday the Lady Pirates had a district matchup with Berryhill and had them down 4-0 until the top of the seventh inning, when the Maidens tried to fight back and collected four runs of their own to tie the game. Ingram struck out 18, but some timely hits late had Berryhill back in the game. In the bottom of the eighth the Lady Pirates sealed the win with a bases loaded walk by Morgan, who in the same game launched the first Pirate homerun of the season. After the first eleven games Ava Yocham and McKenna Ingram continue to lead the Lady Pirates at the plate, hitting .545 and .536 respectively, with only two strikeouts between them.