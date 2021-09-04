CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Sept. 3: One strike from no-hitter, Ducks pitch 3-0, one-hit shutout over Curve

 8 days ago

Akron RubberDucks (66-39) 3, Altoona Curve (52-51) 0 | Box Score. WP: Adam Scott (3-2) LP: Travis MacGregor (3-9) Save: Nic Enright (2) Cleveland Indians rehabbing catcher Roberto Pérez teamed with RubberDucks left-hander Adam Scott for six hitless innings, and Akron came within one strike of a combined no-hitter in a second straight shutout win, 3-0 over the Altoona Curve on Friday night at Canal Park. Akron leads Bowie by 4.5 games for the league's best record.

