CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

COVID-19 is overwhelming Utah's hospitals. What are state leaders going to do about it?

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth care workers treat patients inside the medical intensive care unit at University of Utah Hospital on July 30. Gov. Spencer Cox spent several hours this week meeting with lawmakers on how to reduce Utah's strained hospital capacity amid the state's COVID-19 surge. (Charlie Ehlert, University of Utah Health) SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox spent several hours this week meeting behind closed doors with lawmakers fielding ideas for how to reduce Utah's strained hospital capacity amid the state'sCOVID-19 surge.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Coronavirus
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Salt Lake City, UT
Coronavirus
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Legislature#Utah House#Covid 19#University Of Utah Health#Gop#Senate#Democratic#The House Republican#Utahns#Republicans#Covid 19 Hospital#Burnout#The Deseret News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Utah Stateksl.com

Thousands of Utahns join in service to mark 9/11 anniversary

Melissa Black works to assemble meal and snack kits at the Granite Education Foundation's Donation and Distribution Center in West Valley City on Saturday. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) — PROVO — Thousands of Utahns joined various projects led by stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Saturday to commemorate 9/11 by participating in a Day of Service.
Utah Stateksl.com

Primary Children's seeing critically ill kids contract COVID; Utah confirms 2,165 new cases

Vehicles line up outside of a COVID-19 testing site at the Mount Olympus Senior Center in Millcreek on Tuesday. While doctors acknowledge COVID-19 usually causes minor symptoms in children, officials at Primary Children's Hospital say they're grappling with an influx of patients with coronavirus and other respiratory infections. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — While doctors acknowledge COVID-19 usually causes minor symptoms in children, officials at Primary Children's Hospital say they're grappling with an influx of patients with coronavirus and other respiratory infections — often at the same time.
Utah Stateksl.com

How much of Utah's workforce will be affected by Biden's new vaccine or testing requirements?

Clients eat lunch and work in their spaces at Kiln, a co-working community at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, on Feb. 8. President Joe Biden announced a new initiative that would have businesses with more than 100 employees require vaccination against COVID-19 or regular testing. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — In an effort to drastically curb the resurgentCOVID-19 pandemic, President Joe Biden announced an initiative Thursday that will compel all businesses across the country that have more than 100 employees to require their workers to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested for the virus regularly.
Utah Statekcpw.org

The Ethics of Employment: COVID-19 & Utah’s Workforce

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour — This week, a panel on employment and ethics in times of crisis. Experts on Utah’s job market and economy will discuss how COVID-19 and its many societal impacts exposed and exacerbated existing inequalities, as well as potential solutions for crafting an equitable recovery for all Utahns.
Utah StateABC 4

What we know about Utah’s breakthrough COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Over 70% of eligible Utahns have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 61.4% fully vaccinated. While many Utahns have received their COVID-19 vaccine, health officials are reporting some are still testing positive for the virus. These breakthrough cases are not a surprise, though.
Kentucky StateFosters Daily Democrat

Sununu, Shibinette: Here's what NH leaders learned about COVID response in Kentucky

Last week, we led a delegation of New Hampshire leaders who traveled to Kentucky to meet with hospital officials, nurses, and elected officials to learn more about a state that has been hit hard by the COVID pandemic. Like New Hampshire, Kentucky is a rural state with small cities. Unlike New Hampshire so far, Kentucky’s hospitals are currently over or at capacity due to record COVID hospitalizations.
Utah Stateksl.com

Why Gov. Cox wants you to look at Utah's newest license plate

Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, left, and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox participate in the launch of new Utah license plate that celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. and diversity at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday. (Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — If you find yourself stuck in traffic and staring at the license plate attached to the vehicle ahead of you in the future, Gov. Spencer Cox said he hopes you're staring directly at Utah's newest plate option.

Comments / 0

Community Policy