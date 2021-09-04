COVID-19 is overwhelming Utah's hospitals. What are state leaders going to do about it?

Clients eat lunch and work in their spaces at Kiln, a co-working community at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, on Feb. 8. President Joe Biden announced a new initiative that would have businesses with more than 100 employees require vaccination against COVID-19 or regular testing. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — In an effort to drastically curb the resurgentCOVID-19 pandemic, President Joe Biden announced an initiative Thursday that will compel all businesses across the country that have more than 100 employees to require their workers to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested for the virus regularly.