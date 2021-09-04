COVID-19 is overwhelming Utah's hospitals. What are state leaders going to do about it?
Health care workers treat patients inside the medical intensive care unit at University of Utah Hospital on July 30. Gov. Spencer Cox spent several hours this week meeting with lawmakers on how to reduce Utah's strained hospital capacity amid the state's COVID-19 surge. (Charlie Ehlert, University of Utah Health) SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox spent several hours this week meeting behind closed doors with lawmakers fielding ideas for how to reduce Utah's strained hospital capacity amid the state'sCOVID-19 surge.www.ksl.com
Comments / 0