‘Dawson’s Creek’ Restores Paula Cole Theme “I Don’t Want To Wait’ – Talesbuzz

It's hard to think of iconic '90s WB series Dawson's Creek without hearing Paula Cole's "I Don't Wanna Wait," which was the series theme song. That is, unless you've only seen the teen drama on streaming services. Because home video music licensing wasn't a thing that was baked into contracts until the mid-'00s, much of the original Dawson's Creek soundtrack, which featured current alt-rock and pop, was replaced with generic music or parts of the show's score. That included Cole's iconic anthem -- a favorite of Eric Cartman's -- which was replaced by Arden’s “Run Like Mad,” a song that was written specifically for the show. Only the first two seasons on DVD have "I Don't Wanna Wait" as the theme, and it's never been licensed for streaming.