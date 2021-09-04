‘Dawson’s Creek’ Restores Paula Cole Theme “I Don’t Want To Wait’ – Talesbuzz

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dawson's Creek' Restores Paula Cole Theme "I Don't Want To Wait'

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestoring rightful balance to the universe, Netflix has returned Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait” theme song to Dawson’s Creek. “I Don’t Want to Wait” has not been featured on streaming and DVD versions of the TV series for many years because Sony only purchased the on-air rights to the track. But now a deal has been struck with Cole that allows use of the song across all streaming platforms. The restored version was re-recorded and re-mastered by Cole to get it back in circulation.

Entertainment
TV & Videos
SONY
Music
Netflix
TV & Videosbrooklynvegan.com

Dawson’s Creek & Paula Cole are finally back together again on streaming

It's hard to think of iconic '90s WB series Dawson's Creek without hearing Paula Cole's "I Don't Wanna Wait," which was the series theme song. That is, unless you've only seen the teen drama on streaming services. Because home video music licensing wasn't a thing that was baked into contracts until the mid-'00s, much of the original Dawson's Creek soundtrack, which featured current alt-rock and pop, was replaced with generic music or parts of the show's score. That included Cole's iconic anthem -- a favorite of Eric Cartman's -- which was replaced by Arden’s “Run Like Mad,” a song that was written specifically for the show. Only the first two seasons on DVD have "I Don't Wanna Wait" as the theme, and it's never been licensed for streaming.
TVLine

Original Dawson's Creek Theme Song Returns on Streaming — Here's Why It Had Been Missing All These Years

You didn’t want to wait… but at long last, Dawson’s Creek is streaming with its original theme song. Netflix, which is currently streaming all six seasons of the WB charmer, announced the return of the iconic Paula Cole song on Friday. If you tuned in last summer for TVLine’s exhaustive walk through The Best TV Theme Songs of All Time, you already know why Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait” went MIA years ago, starting with the series’ boxed-set release on DVD (“digital video discs”). But for those who missed out on all of my and Nick Caruso’s hard work, let’s recap: Alanis...
Your TV Source Roundup: Addison Returns to 'Grey's Anatomy', 'Reservation Dogs' Renewed, 'Monsters at Work' Renewed, 'Rick and Morty' Live Action Clip, 'Dawson's Creek' Theme Song Returns and More!

Kate Walsh is set to return to Grey’s Anatomy for its upcoming 18th season. Addison was last seen in season 8 of Grey’s Anatomy and will recur in multiple episodes. She previously starred in her own spinoff series Private Practice which saw Addison join a private practice in Los Angeles. The series wrapped in 2013. Grey’s Anatomy returns September 30 on ABC.
'Dawson's Creek': 9 Essential Episodes to Watch on Netflix

Whether you watched Dawson’s Creek on The WB or caught it recently on Netflix, it’s worth looking back at the moments that defined a generation of teen television. While nostalgia has associated the show with love triangles, crying memes and Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait,” (which has been rerecorded and officially restored as the series’ theme song on Netflix) these nine episodes encapsulate the hopeful, sincere spirit of Kevin Williamson’s beloved character-driven drama.
Kenya Moore & Cynthia Bailey Fired From The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Reality star Kenya Moore is officially not coming back for next season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to an executive at Bravo, the network has decided to go in another direction for next season. Well, Kenya Moore isn’t the only star that’s not returning, Cynthia Bailey has been...
Get to Know Anthony Anderson's Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
Who are Tisha Campbell's two kids? Meet Xen and Ezekiel Martin

Actress Tisha Campbell – plus teammates Jennifer, Dani, Terra and Stanley – took on Deon Cole and family on Celebrity Family Feud yesterday. Who are Tisha Campbell’s two kids, Xen and Ezekiel, whom she shares with ex-husband Duane Martin?. Who are Tisha Campbell’s kids?. Born 1968 in Oklahoma City, actress,...
Us Weekly

Idina Menzel Reveals When Her Ex-Husband Taye Diggs Would Become 'Judgy' During Their Marriage

Pushy partner? Idina Menzel revealed one of the reasons she butted heads with her ex-husband, Taye Diggs, during their marriage — and it’s tied to showbiz. During the Wednesday, September 8, episode of the Late Late Show With James Corden, Menzel, 50, teamed up with her Cinderella costars Camila Cabello and Billy Porter for an explosive “Carpool Karaoke” skit.
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

