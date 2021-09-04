‘Dawson’s Creek’ Restores Paula Cole Theme “I Don’t Want To Wait’ – Talesbuzz
Restoring rightful balance to the universe, Netflix has returned Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait” theme song to Dawson’s Creek. “I Don’t Want to Wait” has not been featured on streaming and DVD versions of the TV series for many years because Sony only purchased the on-air rights to the track. But now a deal has been struck with Cole that allows use of the song across all streaming platforms. The restored version was re-recorded and re-mastered by Cole to get it back in circulation.talesbuzz.com
